Residents were displaced after a fire swept through a Canton Township apartment complex on Friday night.

As many as eight units in the Crossings at Canton near Honeytree and Interstate 275 were affected by the time volunteers from the American Red Cross' Southeast Michigan chapter arrived about 9 p.m., said Scott Millington, a disaster specialist with the group.

The Red Cross team remained on the scene for hours offering assistance and connecting the tenants with help finding lodging, Millington said.

Canton Township fire crews also stayed at the complex through 11 p.m. Authorities are working to determine what caused the blaze.

