Fatal crash closes EB Interstate 94 at Middlebelt
Taylor — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 94.
Michigan State Police received 911 calls at 12:30 p.m. Saturday about a box truck on fire in a wooded area. Witnesses said the car was in the right ditch of eastbound I-94 and Ecorse Road near Taylor.
Upon arrival, firefighters were unable to locate the driver. They began a foot search of the area and located the 45-year-old driver from Detroit who was pronounced dead on scene.
Eastbound I-94 is shut down at Middlebelt Road while police conduct an investigation.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/03/09/fatal-crash-closes-down-eb-94-middlebelt/3115922002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.