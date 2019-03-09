Traffic is being exited off eastbound at I-94 and Merriman. (Photo: MDOT Camera)

Taylor — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 94.

Michigan State Police received 911 calls at 12:30 p.m. Saturday about a box truck on fire in a wooded area. Witnesses said the car was in the right ditch of eastbound I-94 and Ecorse Road near Taylor.

Upon arrival, firefighters were unable to locate the driver. They began a foot search of the area and located the 45-year-old driver from Detroit who was pronounced dead on scene.

Eastbound I-94 is shut down at Middlebelt Road while police conduct an investigation.

