Ahmed Altaii (Photo: GoFundMe)

A Dearborn man on Spring Break was killed Friday after falling from the seventh-floor balcony at a Cancun hotel, reports say.

Ahmed Altaii, 19, died after falling off the balcony at the GR Solaris Cancun Hotel, according to the Municipal Secretariat of Public Security and Transit, as quoted in the Yucatan Times.

The Yucatan Times reported Altaii and his girlfriend were in Cancun on spring break, and that it is the first death associated with the annual trek of students from the United States.

According to the statement from Mexican authorities, Altaii fell from the balcony at around 9:40 p.m. Friday. His girlfriend told authorities he had started drinking early in the day.

The incident is under investigation, police said. WJBK-TV (Channel 2) reports an autopsy and toxicology report will be done.

Dearborn Police spokeswoman Nancy Hamood-Strutz said they did not have any information on the death.

On Sunday, a vigil was held at Ford Field Park in Dearborn for friends and family to remember Altaii. He was a graduate of Fordson High School and was attending Henry Ford Community College.

Altaii played fullback and tight end for the Fordson Tractors. He also threw discus for the Tractors track-and-field team.

“I’m a hard worker,” says his personal statement on college football recruitment website. “I do what I’m told. “I never just settle for ordinary. I exceed every limit that has been set.”

The Dearborn Area Community Members Facebook page also discussed the death.

“We just learned that a young man from our community has fallen to his death, while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico,” the community post reads. “Ahmed Altaii, 19, fell from his hotel balcony.

“May he Rest In Peace. (Allah yerhamo).

“More information will be provided as it becomes available,” the post said. “Please keep his family in your prayers, as they overcome this tragedy.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to help with funeral costs.

