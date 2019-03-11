Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)

Harper Woods — A man was fatally shot and a woman was arrested early Sunday in Harper Woods, police said.

The Harper Woods Nixle page says police were dispatched to the 21400 block of Kingsville at about 6 a.m. Sunday, where they found a man who'd been shot several times. That block of Kingsville is north of Moross and east of Interstate 94.

Medics transported him to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries. Police did not identify the victim or give his age.

A Harper Woods woman, whose age and identity were not given, was arrested at the scene.

