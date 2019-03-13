A customer at a Livonia Burger King has been charged with creating a fuss when she didn't have it her way, police said.

Porsha Tyler went to the restaurant in the 34000 block of Plymouth Road on Jan. 27 to demand a refund for a burger she bought there the night before, investigators said in a statement.

The 34-year-old was reportedly miffed that workers had not served the sandwich without tomato as she requested, according to the release.

The Harper Woods resident was offered a complimentary replacement meal instead, but surveillance cameras captured her creating a disturbance, police said.

She was filmed hurling a cookie display at an employee, which struck her in the arm and shattered, authorities reported.

"Tyler then threw food at the employee and tossed a wet floor sign at the counter before leaving," police said.

Officers arrested Tyler on Monday on an outstanding warrant. She was arraigned the next day at 16th District Court on four misdemeanor counts.

Bond was set at $2,000. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 26.



