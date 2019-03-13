Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)

Harper Woods — A 23-year-old Harper Woods woman faces murder and gun charges over the Sunday morning shooting death of her boyfriend at their home.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Nija Starke, 23, with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm.

Police say that on Sunday at 6 a.m., they were dispatched to the couple's home on the 21400 block of Kingsville, where they found Eugene Jones, 44, shot multiple times.

Medics transported the victim to St. John Hospital, but he died from his injuries. Police arrested Starke at the scene and recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Starke is expected to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 32A District Court in Harper Woods.

