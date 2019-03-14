A Michigan State Police trooper was exposed to possible fentanyl or cocaine and had to be administered two doses of Narcan to counteract the effects. (Photo: Matthew Rakola / AP)

Lincoln Park — A Michigan State Police trooper had to be given Narcan, a medication to treat drug overdoses, after he was exposed Wednesday to a narcotic during a traffic stop.

The trooper, who is not being identified, started to feel lightheaded, nauseated and unsteady after searching a driver during the traffic stop. His partner noticed his behavior and started first aid, according to Michigan State Police on Twitter.

The partner recognized a possible fentanyl or cocaine overdose and administered two doses of Narcan to counteract the effects.

The trooper was taken by EMS to a hospital and is expected to fully recover, police said.

Following the traffic stop, the Downriver Area Narcotics Organization executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Capitol in Lincoln Park where officers recovered narcotics and two firearms.

A suspect, who also had outstanding warrants, was arrested.

Fentanyl can be absorbed, inhaled or ingested and a small amount of it is enough to cause overdose or death, police say.

