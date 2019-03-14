Buy Photo Wayne County Executive Warren Evans (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Property values in Wayne County are recovering, but local government isn't reaping the benefits, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said Thursday.

Thousands of foreclosures during the Great Recession contributed to a 25 percent decline in tax revenue for the county from 2008 to 2014. While property values have grown nearly 24 percent since 2015, tax revenues have increased by just 0.5 percent — which means the county has to fix crumbling roads, fund pensions and balance its budget with less than before the recession.

That is why fiscal discipline will be front and center during Evans' fourth State of the County address Thursday. Ahead of the event, Evans said increasing property values are good news for residents of Wayne County's 43 communities.

"But Michigan’s Constitution prevents property tax revenue from rebounding as the market does. So while property owners benefit from an improved economy, government struggles to maintain services with less money and increasing cost," Evans said in a statement. "We need a solution from Lansing that ensures local governments have the necessary revenue to fix roads, police neighborhoods and properly maintain vital amenities like parks and libraries."

The constitutional amendments known as Proposal A and Headlee limit property tax increases to 5 percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower, regardless of growth in the real estate market. But tax revenues fall with assessment decreases during market downturns.

James Martinez, Wayne County communications director, did not say whether Evans was advocating for the repeal of the amendments but that "we need legislators to perform the due diligence necessary to develop a solution that ensures stable revenue for essential local government services and continues to protect homeowners, consistent with the original intent of Headlee and Prop. A."

As a result of the property tax increase caps, Wayne County will never recover the revenue lost during the housing market crash, said Richard Kaufman, deputy Wayne County executive.

"When it comes to providing even basic services," he said in a statement, "Wayne County simply has a lot less money to do so than it did a decade ago.”

For example, the county's parks millage raises $2.5 million less than it did in 2007 when tax revenue totaled $405 million. The county's tax revenue still is down nearly $100 million to an estimated $308 million last year.

The county does expect to spend $5 million on park upgrades this year — the centennial of Wayne County parks. Most — $3.3 million — will go to Hines Parks for projects such as updates to the Nankin Mills Interpretive Center.

But the county also is relying on public-private partnerships, which includes selling three historic Ford Village Industry Mills along Hines Drive, to open them to the public, a move that has drawn criticism from some residents. Phoenix Mill in Plymouth Township already has sold.

Wayne County, however, has reported a budget surplus for the past four years, and Moody's Investors Service upgraded Wayne County's bond credit rating last year from speculative to investment-grade for the first time in four years.

Still, only 61 percent of pensions are funded; the county's goal is 80 percent. It also is facing high rates of employee turnover. It recently issued the first general raise for employees in 10 years and is taking other steps such as investing $1.5 million to retain county prosecutors and hire eight more.

"We've become a training ground for some of the competitors," Martinez said. "We're taking steps to retain talent to better serve our community."

But Evans and the board of commissioners clashed during the budget process in September when the board 13-2 approved the $1.61 billion budget that included a $15 increase to 3,168 retirees' stipends, a measure that would have increased the county's $500 million in unfunded liabilities by an estimated $5.6 million. Evans, a Democrat, sided with the board's Republicans and vetoed the measure. The board did not have enough votes to overturn that decision.

Wayne County's roads and bridges, the oldest and largest system in the state, also weigh heavily on its finances with some projects projected to cost in the tens of millions of dollars. A 10-year asset management plan is expected to be released in April or May and will help guide the county to determine whether to pursue preventative maintenance or road reconstruction.

"The best we can do is to be as efficient as possible and live within our means," Evans said. "However, the reality is that means there will continue to be potholes that county and local governments can’t afford to fill.”

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this month proposed a gradual 45-cent gas tax hike to go toward fixing roads, while Republicans have said they will develop their own road funding plan.

Martinez said the county is reviewing the reports about the expected impacts of the governor's plan.

Either way, "we're not nearly going to have the funding to pay for it all," Martinez said. "We're in need of a massive cash infusion."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/03/14/warren-evans-state-wayne-county-address/3150401002/