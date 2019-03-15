Arrieana Yednock, 21 (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

Dearborn — A mother has been charged after she allegedly tried to poison her boyfriend, who unknowingly gave the substance to their children, police said Friday.

Arrieana Yednock, 21, was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in February with poisoning food.

Dearborn police said they responded to the 24000 block of Hickory on Feb. 17 for a domestic situation.

An investigation revealed that Yednock became angry with her boyfriend and allegedly put eye drops in his orange juice to make him sick. The boyfriend did not know the substance was in his drink and gave some to their children, police said.

The kids began complaining of upset stomachs and Yednock admitted to spiking the drink. The children were evaluated by Dearborn firefighters and were found to be uninjured.

Yednock appeared in 19th District Court in Dearborn where she was released on a $5,000 bond.

Dearborn Chief of Police Ron Haddad said during a press conference Friday the situation is "tragic for the entire family."

"It's unspeakable," Haddad said. "For any child to be harmed in any way by a parent that's supposed to be the caregiver, the nurturer, it's unspeakable. We now have to wait for the outcome."

