Dearborn Fire Department battles flames at Wing Finger restaurant on Schaefer Road (Photo: Facebook video)

Dearborn — Firefighters battled flames that engulfed a Dearborn wing restaurant for hours Saturday, officials said.

Dearborn firefighters received reports of heavy smoke coming from the Wing Finger on the city's east side on Schaefer Road near Fordson High School.

When they arrived the fire had already spread through the majority of the building, officials said. Firefighters were unable to enter the building and battled it from above.

Officials said there were no injuries and a large amount of damage was done to the building's structure. The fire is under investigation.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/03/16/crews-put-out-fire-dearborn-wing-restaurant/3185766002/