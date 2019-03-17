Standing Together Against Hate and Terror Community Memorial
Imam Ahmad Hammoud speaks at the Standing Together Against Hate and Terror Community Memorial at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn on March. 17, 2019.
Imam Ahmad Hammoud speaks at the Standing Together Against Hate and Terror Community Memorial at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn on March. 17, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Michigan Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, organizer of the event, speaks at the Standing Together Against Hate and Terror Community Memorial.
Michigan Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, organizer of the event, speaks at the Standing Together Against Hate and Terror Community Memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People applaud during the Standing Together Against Hate and Terror Community Memorial.
People applaud during the Standing Together Against Hate and Terror Community Memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, speaks at the memorial. On the screen are photos of the victims from the New Zealand mosque shooting.
Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, speaks at the memorial. On the screen are photos of the victims from the New Zealand mosque shooting. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at the memorial.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at the memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks in front of a backdrop of the victims of the mosque shooting in New Zealand at the Standing Together Against Hate and Terror Community Memorial at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, Mich. on March. 17, 2019.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks in front of a backdrop of the victims of the mosque shooting in New Zealand at the Standing Together Against Hate and Terror Community Memorial at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, Mich. on March. 17, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud speaks at the memorial.
Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud speaks at the memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at the memorial.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at the memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence speaks at the memorial.
U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence speaks at the memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People in attendance at the Standing Together Against Hate and Terror Community Memorial.
People in attendance at the Standing Together Against Hate and Terror Community Memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks at the memorial.
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks at the memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib hugs an unidentified woman after Tlaib speaks.
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib hugs an unidentified woman after Tlaib speaks. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Matthew Schneider, U.S. attorney for the Eastern district of Michigan, speaks at the memorial.
Matthew Schneider, U.S. attorney for the Eastern district of Michigan, speaks at the memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans speaks at the memorial.
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans speaks at the memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sunita Doddamani, Michigan attorney general Hate Crimes Unit director, right, at the memorial.
Sunita Doddamani, Michigan attorney general Hate Crimes Unit director, right, at the memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Dearborn City Council President Susan A. Dabaja speaks at the memorial.
Dearborn City Council President Susan A. Dabaja speaks at the memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib talks with Sabah Beydoun and her daughter, Danya Berry, 10, right, both of Dearborn after the memorial.
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib talks with Sabah Beydoun and her daughter, Danya Berry, 10, right, both of Dearborn after the memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Michigan Sen. Erika Geiss, left, and U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib talk after the memorial.
Michigan Sen. Erika Geiss, left, and U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib talk after the memorial. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Dearborn — A state representative at a gathering Sunday to condemn the terror attacks at two New Zealand mosques urged the multi-faith group to use the deadly rampage as a rallying cry.

    After asking for a moment of silence for the 50 victims and others injured in the attacks Friday, Rep. Abdullah Hammoud said anger and sadness should serve as a "rallying cry to mobilize" against hate.

    Others at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, including three members of Congress, called for an end to division they say has surfaced in the United States and abroad.

    U.S. Rep, Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, told the estimated 2,500 people gathered Sunday: "I'm tired of the hate and fear that is dividing this country. ... Everyone has a responsibility to stand up to this kind of hate."

    She was joined by U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, who added: "The attacks jab us in our gut because it's our family, our people, and it's driven by hate."

    U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, renewed her earlier call for President Donald Trump to condemn white supremacists. She said she plans to have discussions on Capitol Hill next week and pursue congressional hearings on the issue.

    The mosque's imam, Ahmad Hammoud, also called on those gathered to come together and fight hate. 

    "This kind of act has no place in our community and society, and we should send that message to the whole world," he said.

    He also warned Muslims.

    "From now on, we should be careful ... what we say, our speak, talk, act," said Hammoud. "We should think about the kind of future we are planning to have for our kids. A future of killing, hate or the future of unity ... love."

    Rabbi Asher Lopatin from Kehillat Etz Chayim in Detroit came out to support the local Muslim community because that community came out for the Jewish faith when a lone gunman killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh mosque last October, he said.

    "We have a common enemy of hatred and we have to look out for each other," Lopatin said. "They want to fill our hearts with hatred and with fear. Let's make a commitment that we fill our hearts with love and with support and with strength."

    Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel  was among the speakers at the memorial.

    Nessel reminded those who attended the memorial that she installed a Hate Crimes division, saying her office "will work relentlessly and tirelessly" to prosecute hate crimes.

    "There is a cloud of xenophobia that has risen over our country," she said. "We will not back down, we will resist and we will conquer hate together."

    U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Matthew Schneider said, "We must come forward, we must stand up and speak out when we know, if we see something. We must say something. We must do it."

    bwilliams@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2027

