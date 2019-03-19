Buy Photo Passengers on a Delta flight from Indianapolis to Detroit Metro Airport restrained a woman who tried to open the plan door shortly after take-off, officials say. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News )

Romulus — After a woman allegedly tried to open a plane door Monday night during a flight from Indianapolis to Detroit, fellow passengers restrained the woman, the Wayne County Airport Authority confirmed.

The incident took place on a Delta flight from Indianapolis, which landed at Metro Airport about 6:45 p.m. Monday.

After the woman allegedly tried to open the plane door shortly after take-off, passengers prevented the woman from doing so, per a statement from the airport. When the plane reached Romulus, officers from the airport authority took the woman into custody.

Officials say the woman may have been suffering from a medical issue and did not have criminal intent in her actions, according to the statement. The FBI is investigating the matter.

