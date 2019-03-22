One of five Pitbulls rescued from a home in Highland Park. (Photo: Facebook)

Highland Park — Five dogs were rescued from a Highland Park home during a raid Friday involving Highland Park Police Department and Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue.

Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue were notified last week that Highland Park Police Department was planning a narcotics raid where dogs were present.

When they arrived Friday, they found five pit bulls tethered to thick, heavy tow chains, said Teresa Sumpter, Detroit Pit Crew spokeswoman.

"We were informed there was one adult dog and puppy inside, but when we got there we didn't anticipate finding that many," Sumpter said.

Sumpter said the dogs, three adult dogs and two puppies, seemed to be fed but were chained and forced to move in their own feces.

Pitbull puppies rescued from a home in Highland Park. (Photo: Facebook)

"We see this all the time," she said. "Especially in Detroit, which has an anti-tethering law. Not many people are aware that it's illegal to tether your dog, but that doesn't apply to Highland Park. He was in his right to have the dogs chained up, but then again, Highland Park also has a ban on pit bulls."

Sumpter said the suspect signed over all the dogs to the Pit Crew. The dogs received medical care at a veterinary hospital. Three have found foster homes.

Anyone interested in fostering should text the Pit Crew rescue at (248) 906-9022.

