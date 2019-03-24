Buy Photo A 22-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Dearborn (Photo: The Detroit News)

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Dearborn.

At about 4 pm, Dearborn police and fire responded to a report of a crash on Warren Avenue near Williamson. Personnel immediately gave first aid to the driver of the motorcycle, who had sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, where he was pronounced

dead.

“The Dearborn Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the victim’s family and the entire community," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement. "This is a terrible tragedy and we are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to please contact the Dearborn Police Department’s Accident Investigation Bureau at (313) 943-2275.”

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the crash. At this time, drugs and

alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

