Taylor stalls release of FBI records in corruption probe, lawyer says
Detroit — Taylor city officials are stalling the release of FBI search warrant records that would reveal new information about an ongoing public corruption investigation, a lawyer said Monday.
Lawyer Andrew Paterson filed an emergency request Monday demanding the city immediately release search warrant records that the FBI left with city officials after a Feb. 19 raid at City Hall, along with copies of subpoenas.
The request comes three days after Wayne County Circuit Judge David Allen ordered the city to release the records.
Paterson accused the city's lawyer of intentionally stalling and failing to release FBI documents that are expected to provide insight into why federal agents are investigating Mayor Rick Sollars for for racketeering, bribery, wire fraud and money laundering.
"Defendant's counsel is aware that the release of the requested documents will further reveal the bribery scheme the FBI has accused the mayor...of orchestrating and planning," Paterson wrote.
A hearing on the emergency request will be held Friday, Paterson said.
A city spokesman did not respond immediately to a request for comment Monday.
The corruption investigation emerged publicly last month during a series of daylight raids at City Hall, the mayor's home and cottage and the home and business of a city contractor.
There have been on arrests or criminal charges filed but the FBI revealed Friday that agents seized $206,493 from the mayor's home.
