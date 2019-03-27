All lanes of northbound I-75 near Schaefer Road were blocked due to a crash, officials said. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Detroit — Only the right lane of northbound Interstate 75 is open at Schaefer/Fort Street due to a crash, officials said.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said the expressway had been closed because of a crash before 10:30 a.m.

Fort Street should be used as a detour.

