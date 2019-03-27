LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Only the right lane of northbound Interstate 75 is open at Schaefer/Fort Street due to a crash, officials said.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said the expressway had been closed because of a crash before 10:30 a.m. 

Fort Street should be used as a detour.

cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/03/27/nb-75-near-schaefer-fort-st-closed-due-crash/3287078002/