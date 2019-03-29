4-year-old injured in Canton car crash
Canton — Police are investigating a Thursday crash in which a 4-year-old child was injured.
The crash happened at about 6:54 p.m. in the area of Haggerty and Monument Boulevard, officials said.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 2013 Mazda driven by a 40-year-old Belleville woman made a U-turn in front of a 2006 Saturn Ion. A 25-year-old Windsor resident was driving the Saturn.
Police said the driver of the Mazda and her passenger, the child, were taken to a hospital. The driver was treated and released but the 4-year-old is in stable condition at the hospital.
The Saturn's driver suffered only minor injuries.
Authorities said it appears alcohol was a factor in the crash.
