The Wayne County Ethics Board discussed a complaint Wednesday morning against Treasurer Eric Sabree involving his family's purchase of tax foreclosed properties.

In February, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans asked the ethics board to review the real estate transactions detailed in a Detroit News investigation, which he called "extremely troubling."

Board members set a next hearing date for May 15 to review evidence and requested several documents, including any conflict of interest disclosure forms Sabree may have submitted to the county.

The ethics review comes as the FBI is scrutinizing Sabree family property dealings.

Among The News' findings: A company Sabree formed in 2002, which he says is now run by his wife, bought properties in 2011 in the county's tax foreclosure auction in violation of county rules. His son Adam Sabree also was listed as a successful auction bidder on a Detroit house in 2017, according to records.

County rules ban family members of Treasurer’s Office employees from participating in the auction, which seizes properties from delinquent taxpayers after three years of nonpayment and resells them to the highest bidder.

Eric Sabree has said he thought his wife's involvement wasn't a problem because the auction was run by a third-party auction company that year. Sabree started on staff in March 2011 and his duties included coordinating the auction, according to his resume.

"(Sabree) was only on staff for a few months at the time of the auction and he apparently misinterpreted the internal rule that existed," Sabree attorney Philip Thomas wrote to the ethics board. "He truly regrets the fact that he interpreted an independent auction house's involvement as the meaning that the proscription against his wife company bidding at the auction did not apply."

"However, Mr. Sabree adamantly denies that his wife's 2011 purchases gave rise to a conflict of interest."

Adam Sabree, an attorney, denies that he bid on the house, saying he was only helping a client and it was a mistake. And the home's buyer also told The News Adam Sabree wasn't the bidder.

The ethics board on Wednesday also discussed Evans decision not to respond to Sabree's response to the complaint. The question was whether the board could pursue the review if Evans didn't attend the next hearing and present evidence to support his complaint.

The board's attorney Avery Williams told members he believes they could call witnesses and review information even if Evans doesn't present more evidence.

The News' investigation found at least 10 properties owned by Sabree, his wife or U.S. Development Services that owed nearly $29,000 in delinquent taxes as of November, debts that were paid off 10 days after The News made inquiries about them. One of those properties by law should have been resold at auction because of the debt, but was not because of an error, Sabree said.

U.S. Development, which Sabree formed in 2002, bought three Harper Woods homes from the auction in 2011. That company later violated a requirement that tax payments for the homes remain current for at least two years.

The FBI contacted a former Sabree staff member who complained to human resources about suspicious activity on the accounts of Sabree family properties, according to two sources familiar with the federal review who spoke with The News.

Sabree's lawyer said it was discovered in 2017 that the treasurer's family underpaid taxes on their delinquent property bills by $13,000, around the time of events the former staffer describes in her complaint.

Thomas attributed the shortfall to a mistake by Sabree's staff involving about a dozen family properties. The treasurer's wife paid the bills on May 24, 2017, shortly after they were recalculated, he said.

But neither Sabree or his attorney have responded to questions from The News about how the mistake happened or who discovered it.

Some of the properties included vacant lots on Wyoming and houses in Harper Woods, Thomas said, which Sabree's wife and the company he founded purchased from the annual tax auction.

Thomas wrote in a response to the ethics complaint that Sabree has served with "integrity."

"He truly regrets this situation which has allowed his political adversaries to peck through his past for ammunition to use against him in an attempt to belittle the job he has done as Deputy Treasurer and more recently as the Treasurer," the written response reads.

