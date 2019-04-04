“Mahbas” will be showing Saturday at at 5 p.m. (Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate)

Dearborn — The first-of-its-kind Lebanese Film Festival will be held Saturday in Dearborn with screenings of three films produced, directed and shot by Lebanese filmmakers in Lebanon.

The festival is organized and hosted by the Consulate General of Lebanon. An opening ceremony and reception will begin at 2 p.m. with food.

“Lebanon is known around the world for its rich culture and diversity,” said Consul General Suzan Mouzi-Yassine. “With the large population of Lebanese Americans in metro Detroit, the film festival is also an important opportunity to open dialogue about social issues presented in the three films.”

The films will be screened with English subtitles and admission is free to attend.

“We are proud to showcase Lebanese art and culture in metro Detroit,” Mouzi-Yassine said. “The festival aims to share the great talents of Lebanese filmmakers by showing three films with compelling stories.”

The day-long festival will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, located at 15801 Michigan Ave. For more information, call the Box Office at (313) 943-2350.

The three films include:

"Nour" at 12:30 p.m.

When Nour, 15, is forced to marry Maurice, whom she despises. When her carefree summer days morph into claustrophobic confinement and household chores, Nour mourns her lost childhood and shattered dreams. Watch the trailer.

Ghadi” at 3:15 p.m.

Ghadi is different from other kids; could he be an angel? His father Leba, along with his teammates, tricks the town into believing so. Watch the trailer.

“Mahbas” at 5 p.m.

Therese, the mayor's wife in a Lebanese village, joyfully prepares for an overnight visit from her daughter's suitor and his parents. She excitedly shares the happy news of the engagement with pictures of her beloved brother who was killed 20 years ago and is still bizarrely present in every corner of her house. But after meeting the family, will she still let the marriage happen? Watch the trailer.

