A shootout in a Harper Woods neighborhood on Thursday night damaged several homes and led to three arrests, investigators said. (Photo: File)

A shootout in a Harper Woods neighborhood on Thursday night damaged several homes and led to three arrests, investigators said.

Public safety officers called to the 19700 block of Damman at about 7:25 p.m. on reports of gunshots arrived to find "people fleeing the location," police Chief Jim Burke said in a statement.

The officers arrested three people and recovered at least 20 shell casings from multiple weapons at a residence as well as in the street, according to the release.

There were no reported injuries, but at least two homes sustained damage, Burke said.

Meanwhile, police are working to find several more people believed to be connected to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the public safety department at (313) 343-2530.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/04/11/3-arrested-after-shootout-harper-woods/3444093002/