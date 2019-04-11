Robert Carmack (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

On the morning he's scheduled to appear in court over a disputed land purchase, Detroit businessman Robert Carmack took to the skies again Thursday, flying banners from a plane over downtown Detroit with messages targeting Mayor Mike Duggan.

One banner read, "Kilpatrick in jail 28 years 4 corruption — Put Duggan 4 for the same." Another banner alleges, "Duggan spent $1.5 million of "city tax $$ on his mistress & sex."

Duggan on Wednesday vowed "100 percent" cooperation in an investigation into claims the city gave favor to a nonprofit dedicated to premature births, saying the assertions are "completely false."

Detroit's Office of Inspector General on Monday announced it is investigating "whether the mayor and/or any city officials potentially abused their authority by providing preferential treatment to the Make Your Date Non-Profit,” led by Dr. Sonia Hassan, who is affiliated with Wayne State University.

The mayor said Wednesday the city never directed any dollars toward a nonprofit and that its partnership was with Wayne State.

City of Detroit spokesman John Roach said Thursday: "As accurately reported by (The) Detroit News, only city money that went to the Make Your Date program went directly to Wayne State University, which administers the program. That amount was $358,000 from 2015 to 2017," Roach said. "Any suggestion of the contrary is purely made up."

Roach said he was "only commenting on the alleged misuse of funds banner."

Carmack was scheduled to be in court at 11 a.m. for a motion hearing on a request that criminal charges be dismissed against him in connection with a disputed land deal.

Carmack, 59, of Woodhaven is charged with four felonies in connection with his 2016 sale of a 10-acre property. Authorities allege he never completed a $250,000 purchase of the site but used draft documents from 2007 to fraudulently represent that he owned the land before selling it for $1 million.

Carmack told The News Thursday it is costing him $3,000 to fly the banners. He said the banners were airborne starting at 8:30 a.m. and were scheduled to run for six hours Thursday. He said he is flying the banners to get his message out.

"I'm flying them for one reason. I feel this administration under Duggan is corrupt," said Carmack . "He should do the same time as Kilpatrick is doing.."

