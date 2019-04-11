WB I-96 at Schaefer in Wayne County reopens after crash
All lanes of westbound Interstate 96 have reopened following a crash at Schaefer in Wayne County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation's Southeast Michigan Transportation Operations Center issued a notice at 12:09 a.m. Friday that the lanes had reopened, about a half-hour after reporting that the freeway's westbound lanes were closed for a crash investigation.
Westbound express lanes were cleared, MDOT reported on Twitter just after midnight Friday.
