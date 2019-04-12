Livonia man charged with solicitation to murder
Detroit — A Livonia man has been charged with soliciting another man to kill a friend's husband, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Scott Fraser Porter, 48, asked a man to kill a female friend's husband, prosecutors said.
He is expected to appear in court Friday for a preliminary examination of his case.
Plymouth Township Public Safety Department officers arrested Porter last Wednesday.
He was arraigned last Friday in 35th District Court on charges of solicitation of murder, a life felony, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. The crime carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
A judge ordered him held on a $500,000 bond and required him to wear a GPS tether if he was released on bond.
Police continue to investigate and no other details are being released at this time, official said.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.