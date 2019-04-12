Detroit — A Livonia man has been charged with soliciting another man to kill a friend's husband, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Scott Fraser Porter, 48, asked a man to kill a female friend's husband, prosecutors said.

He is expected to appear in court Friday for a preliminary examination of his case.

Plymouth Township Public Safety Department officers arrested Porter last Wednesday.

He was arraigned last Friday in 35th District Court on charges of solicitation of murder, a life felony, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. The crime carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

A judge ordered him held on a $500,000 bond and required him to wear a GPS tether if he was released on bond.

Police continue to investigate and no other details are being released at this time, official said.

