Inkster — A 16-year-old teen from Inkster was killed Sunday in a shooting, and a suspect in his homicide has been arrested, Michigan State Police said.

The boy's homicide took place in the area of Avondale and Henry Ruff, which is near the Inkster-Westland border.

Police quickly made an arrest, but did not immediately give any details on the suspect.

