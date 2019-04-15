Police: Boy, 16, slain in Inkster; suspect arrested
Inkster — A 16-year-old teen from Inkster was killed Sunday in a shooting, and a suspect in his homicide has been arrested, Michigan State Police said.
The boy's homicide took place in the area of Avondale and Henry Ruff, which is near the Inkster-Westland border.
Police quickly made an arrest, but did not immediately give any details on the suspect.
