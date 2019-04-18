Buy Photo Northville Township trustees approved a plan Thursday for hiking and biking trails on a portion of the site of a former psychiatric hospital. (Photo: The Detroit News, file)

Northville Township — Township trustees approved a plan Thursday for hiking and biking trails on a portion of the site of a former psychiatric hospital.

The township bought part of the site of the hospital, which was shuttered in 2003 and had become an attraction for trespassers, in 2009.

The trails will traverse the eastern end of the property on Seven Mile, a release from the township said Thursday night. The township bought 50 acres at the eastern end of the property with a grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust fund. A master plan calls for the creation of the trails, including pedestrian-only areas.

The eastern end of the property is bordered by a University of Michigan building to the north, the Hawthorne Center to the east and Ward Church and homes on the east side.

The township is expected to work with the Motor City Mountain Biking Association, whose members have created and maintained about 93 miles of trails in Wayne and Oakland counties, including at Maybury Park, Hines Park, Island Lake Recreation/Kensington Park and Lakeshore Park in Novi, the release said.

