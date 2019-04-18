Inkster — A 19-year-old Inkster man faces two felony charges in the death of 16-year-old boy Sunday in Inkster that police believe was accidental, court records show.

Johtez Hoskins, 19, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony firearm in the teen's death.

The shooting took place on the 800 block of Clair, in the area of Avondale and Henry Ruff, right near the Inkster-Westland border. Michigan State Police investigate all shootings and homicides in Inkster.

Early indications, police said that day, were that the shooting "may have been accidental." Gunfire struck both the victim in the head and the suspect in his hand.

After the shooting, police located the suspect at a hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police also recovered the gun believed to have been used.

Hoskins is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Inkster's 22nd District Court.

