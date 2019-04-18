Brownstown Township — Michigan State Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that happened on southbound Interstate 75 in Brownstown Township, officials said.

State police troopers were contacted by Brownstown Township police about the shooting, which happened at about 11:05 p.m. on the freeway between Allen Road and Sibley.

Authorities closed the freeway for about an hour as they attempted to locate where the incident happened, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 16-year-old male driver told troopers his car had been shot at while traveling south on the freeway. He also said there was some sort of road rage incident before the shooting.

He described the vehicle involved as a dark gray Dodge Caravan with a Rhode Island license plate. He also told troopers the vehicle was occupied by three or four males.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.

