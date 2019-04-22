Hudson (Photo: Harper Woods Police Department)

Harper Woods — A Detroit man has been charged with breaking into a Harper Woods woman's home and robbing her with a knife, police said.

Michael Bernard Hudson, 27, has been charged with armed robbery and first-degree home invasion, according to Harper Woods police. Armed robbery is punishable by up to life in prison, and the home invasion carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

A district court judge ordered Hudson to be held without bond at the Wayne County Jail and scheduled his next court date for May 8.

Police accuse Hudson of breaking into a home on the 18600 block of Old Homestead near Kelly Road and Eight Mile at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

He allegedly produced a knife and robbed the 74-year-old female homeowner of her money. Officials said he then pushed the victim down and fled the scene on foot. The woman sustained minor injuries.

The woman called police and gave officers a description of the suspect.

Police said officers began searching for the suspect with a canine unit. They found Hudson hiding in a garage at a home west of Kelly Road in Detroit.

