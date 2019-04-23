Livonia man charged with home invasion along with solicitation to murder
Detroit — A Livonia man charged with soliciting another man to kill a friend's husband, was also charged Tuesday in connection with a home invasion, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.
Scott Fraser Porter, 48, was charged with second-degree home invasion in connection to a Livonia break in on Nov. 11.
The break in allegedly occurred on Nov. 11 in the 16800 block of Canterbury. Police say a 47-year-old woman filed a report after she discovered that jewelry was taken.
Porter is also being charged for allegedly asking a man to kill a female friend's husband. Prosecutors did not say if the two cases were connected.
He was arraigned on April 5 in 35th District Court on charges of solicitation of murder, a felony with a life sentence, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
A judge ordered him held on a $500,000 bond and required him to wear a GPS tether if he was released on bond.
A preliminary examination scheduled for April 22 was canceled because the judge ordered him to undergo a competency evaluation. Porter is expected to return to court on June 12 for a preliminary exam and be arraigned on July 12 in the home invasion.
