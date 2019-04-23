Inkster — After an "altercation" Monday afternoon in Inkster ended in a man's shooting death, Michigan State Police are on the lookout for two men.

The shooting took place about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Lehigh and Williams, which is north of Annapolis and west of Inkster Road.

Police say the victim and two males met in the area, and the meeting turned into a violent altercation.

During the fight, at least one of them pulled a gun and shot the victim, who died from his injuries. The victim's age and identity have not been released.

A K-9 was brought in to track the pair, but was unsuccessful. State police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call and share what they know at 734-287-5000.

