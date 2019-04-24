A Dearborn school was evacuated Tuesday night after being struck by a car.

A youth basketball team was practicing in the gym of Bryant Middle School at North Vernon near Telegraph and Cherry Hill roads, at the time of the accident, said Dearborn police.

None of the youths were injured.

It wasn’t known whether the driver, whose name wasn’t released by police, was injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, said police.

