Raymond Muscat (Photo: City of Dearborn Heights)

A Dearborn Heights city councilman and his neighbor were charged Thursday in connection with a dispute that allegedly culminated in fisticuffs between them.

Councilman Raymond Muscat, 65, is charged with one count of third-degree home invasion, a felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Nicholas Diedo, 35, who lives next door to Muscat, is charged with one count of trespassing, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum 30-day jail term.

Police were called to Muscat's home in the 2600 block of Havelock around 3:12 p.m. Dec. 8, 2018, on a report that Diedo had dumped newspapers on Muscat's porch earlier in the day and walked away.

According to the prosecutor's office, Diedo had allegedly dumped newspapers on Muscat's porch several times. When Muscat called out to Diedo about the Dec. 8 incident, Diedo went into his house and closed the door.

Muscat allegedly pounded on Diedo's door and when Diedo opened it, Muscat allegedly forced his way inside. The two men allegedly began fighting, with the altercation ending outside on Diedo's porch.

Muscat is expected to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday in 19th District Court in Dearborn.

Diedo's arraignment had not been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.

The 20th District Court in Dearborn Heights recused itself because Muscat is a city officeholder.

Reached by phone, Muscat's wife said he had no comment. Efforts to reach Diedo were unsuccessful.

