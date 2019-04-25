Dearborn — Police are investigating human skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in Dearborn.

The Dearborn Police Department was notified by CSX Transportation that possible human remains had been located in a wooded area near Michigan Avenue and Miller Road, near the exit to Interstate 94.

Officers searched the area and confirmed the remains to be human. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office took the remains into custody.

Investigators believe there was no foul play involved.

Police have not been able to identify the individual described as an older white male, wearing tan pants, a tan Carhart style jacket, an orange knit cap and boots.

It also appears that he may have been homeless at the time of his death, police said.

Officers are asking the public's assistance in identifying the individual.

"It is imperative that we identify this subject so that family members can be notified and a full investigation completed," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

