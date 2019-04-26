Crash closes WB I-96 at Levan in Livonia
Livonia — Westbound Interstate 96 at Levan Road in Livonia is closed due to an accident, officials said.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said the freeway is closed for a crash investigation.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
