Livonia — Westbound Interstate 96 at Levan Road in Livonia is closed due to an accident, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the freeway is closed for a crash investigation.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

HEADS UP-WB 96 CLOSED at Levan, east of 275, for crash investigation. Avoid area! — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) April 26, 2019

