Detroit — An Inkster tax preparer has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for preparing fraudulent tax returns, federal officials said.

Gary Hairston, who owned and operated an Inkster tax return preparation business called Gary Y Hairston & Co PLLC, was sentenced this week to 30 months in prison by U.S. District Judge David Lawson.

Lawson also ordered Hairston of Detroit to serve a year of supervised release and to pay $118,048 in restitution to the IRS.

Federal authorities indicted Hairston on charges of fraud in 2017.

He was found guilty of 25 counts of preparing false federal income tax returns, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Revenue Service's Detroit office said Hairston prepared and filed false tax returns on behalf of clients and charged them up to $925 per fraudulent return from 2010 through 2014.

Officials said he falsified the returns in order to inflate client refunds or get them refunds they didn't deserve. In some cases, he would create fake businesses for clients to facilitate the scheme. According to investigators, Hairston sought more than $175,000 in fraudulent refunds.

