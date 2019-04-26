Inkster — Michigan State Police said they are searching for a man who shot another man early Friday morning shooting in Inkster.

Officials said state troopers and detectives were dispatched at about 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 4000 block of Durand Court near Middle Belt and Michigan Avenue.

Authorities found a male dead at the scene.

Officials said the shooter may be in a black Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Michigan State Police at (734) 287-5000.

