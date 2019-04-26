Michigan State Police investigate fatal Inkster shooting
Inkster — Michigan State Police said they are searching for a man who shot another man early Friday morning shooting in Inkster.
Officials said state troopers and detectives were dispatched at about 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 4000 block of Durand Court near Middle Belt and Michigan Avenue.
Authorities found a male dead at the scene.
Officials said the shooter may be in a black Ram pickup truck.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Michigan State Police at (734) 287-5000.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/04/26/michigan-state-police-investigate-fatal-inkster-shooting/3585291002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.