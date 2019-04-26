Taylor police seek shooter in Friday incident
Taylor — A Friday morning shooting in Taylor has left one man in critical condition, city officials said.
Police said they are searching for the shooter, who may have fled the scene in a burgundy or maroon SUV-style vehicle.
The shooting happened at about 9 a.m. in the 6700 block of McGuire near Beech Daly Road and Interstate 94.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Taylor police at (734) 287-6611.
