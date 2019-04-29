Inkster — Two teenagers, age 17 and 19, are being held on identical $1 million bonds for their alleged roles in a pot deal turned deadly last week in Inkster, court and jail records show.

At about 2:50 p.m. April 22, in the area of Lehigh and Williams, Marquise Hill, 26, met the two teens, police say, for a planned drug deal.

But the meeting turned violent, and the fight turned fatal when at least one person at the meeting pulled a handgun and shot Hill in the back.

A K-9 was brought in to track the pair but was unsuccessful. Police soon made two arrests and on Friday both suspects were arraigned at Inkster's 22nd District Court on four charges related to the homicide.

Kerriion Pope, 17, is charged with felony murder as a juvenile defendant, armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm.

Ajhuan Davis, 19, is charged with felony murder, armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm.

Both remain at the Wayne County Jail.

Probable cause conferences for both Pope and Davis are set for 9 a.m. May 1 before Judge Sabrina Johnson.

