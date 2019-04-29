Redford — Michigan State Police said the bomb squad found 29 live and inert explosive devices at a home in Redford Township.

FINAL UPDATE: The MSP Bomb Squad has just cleared Redford Township. One inert item was recovered from the police department and 29 live and inert items were located at the citizens home. Here are a couple of pics of the items found. Nice job by the bomb squad. pic.twitter.com/BtowIzGxwz — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 29, 2019

Authorities searched for and found the devices after a person who lives at the home had taken an inert artillery shell to the Redford Township Police Department Monday morning, they said.

State police said five of the items the bomb squad found were considered live. The items ranged from rocket propelled grenades and .50 cal armor-piercing rounds. In addition, hundreds of rounds of small arms ammunition were found.

Officials urge people to not drive something they believe is an old explosive to the local police station, state police post or fire department.

"Just leave it where it is and call the police or fire department and we will come to you," officials said in a tweet. "Its a lot safer for all of us that way."

