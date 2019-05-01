Detroit man charged in sexual assault of teen girl
A 21-year-old Detroit man was charged Wednesday in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old Lapeer County girl.
James Lewis faces four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Redford Township Police were called April 29 to a drug store in the 25300 block of Five Mile in Redford, where they located the 14-year-old girl. Authorities allege Lewis assaulted the girl, who lives in Almont, at a location in the 16200 block of Fenton on the west side of Detroit.
Multiple police agencies aided in the apprehension of Lewis.
Lewis is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday in 36th District Court.
