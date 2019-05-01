About 35 million passengers traveled through Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport in 2017. The airport, the state's largest, offers more than 1,100 flights per day. (Photo: Donna Terek, Detroit News file)

Romulus — Detroit Metropolitan Airport's two trams in the McNamara Terminal are back in service, officials said.

The trams were down for about eight months for improvements to their hardware, software and equipment to enhance reliability, safety and efficiency. The entire project cost about $13 million.

“We are excited to announce that both trams are fully operational,” Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said in a statement. “We want to thank our customers for their patience over the last several months.

"Our trams have not required many updates since the McNamara Terminal opened in 2002," he said. "We expect that after the most recent upgrades, our trams will not need another complete overhaul for 15 years or more.”

The driverless, elevated trams are a highlight of the McNamara terminal — which opened in 2002 — and stop at three locations along the A concourse.

The cars operate 21 feet above the concourse and ride on an air cushion, similar to a hovercraft. The track is more than 3,700 feet long.

About 35 million passengers traveled through Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport in 2017. The airport, the state's largest, offers more than 1,100 flights per day.

