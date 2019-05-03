A pupil at Highview Elementary School was removed from his classroom on Thursday after the youngster brought a weapon to school, the principal said.

"We learned of it quickly, thanks to a staff member who noticed the child's suspicious behavior," principal Alice Reinke said in a notice to parents posted on the school's website Thursday.

Reinke said the pupil was removed from class, police were called and the weapon was confiscated. No one was injured, she said. She said she spoke with pupils in the classroom "about the importance of letting adults know any time they suspect a problem."

The type of weapon was not identified.

"The health and safety of our students, staff and parents is my top priority," Reinke said. "We are thankful to have the resources of the Dearborn Heights Police Department any time we need them."

