Dearborn — A part-time city worker may be in hot water for posting comments on a local TV station's Facebook page over the weekend.

A Muslim civil rights group has called on the city to reprimand the employee.

Dearborn Mayor Jack O'Reilly said Monday he condemns "an offensive slur" the employee reportedly posted in a comment on WXYZ-TV (Channel 7)'s Facebook page about a report on a Muslim woman appearing in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue.

He also said he has directed multiple city departments, including Dearborn Police, to investigate the source of the comment.

“I have zero tolerance for the type of language used in the Facebook comment,” O’Reilly said in a statement. "The comment violates the City of Dearborn’s values and practices, as well as our expectations for employees. It violates the very heart of our mission statement, which is that we must earn the public’s trust in everything we do.”

The mayor said the employee's comment was not posted during city business hours.

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Monday called on the city to discipline the employee for the comment.

"We call on Dearborn officials to reprimand this city employee who clearly holds such racist views while working for a city that has almost half of its population comprising of Arab-Americans and Muslims," Dawud Walid, the chapter's executive director, said in a statement.

Muslim community members in Dearborn are upset about not only this post but other instances that lacked racial sensitivity within city government, Walid said.

