A Melvindale police sergeant pleaded no contest Monday to willful neglect of duty in connection with a police run involving an intoxicated city resident more than three months ago, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Matthew Furman, 34, was accused of causing an intoxicated man to fall during a call on a drunk and disorderly person around 9:44 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 17300 block of Clarann Avenue in Melvindale.

During an arraignment in 28th District Court in Southgate, Furman entered the no-contest plea and was given one year of probation with conditions that he attend anger management classes and make restitution, fines, and costs to will be determined by the court, the prosecutor's office said.

A charge of assault and battery charge will be dismissed at Furman's sentencing hearing, which will be set later by the court. Both charges were filed earlier Monday.

According to authorities, the sergeant and another police officer responded to call of a drunk and disorderly person and while attempting to escort the victim downstairs into the basement, Furman had "contact" with the 42-year-old victim, causing the man to fall. The sergeant willfully "neglected his duty" while handling the intoxicated man, according to the prosecutor's office.

EMS was called to the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital. No other details about the incident were released Monday.

