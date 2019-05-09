Fakih (Photo: Dearborn Heights Pharmacy)

Detroit — A federal grand jury has indicted a Wayne County man who was once a member of the state board that regulates pharmacies and drugs for allegedly bilking health insurance plans out of millions, officials said.

Nabil Fakih, owner of Dearborn Heights Pharmacy, co-owner of Dial Drugs in Westland and a licensed pharmacist, is accused of defrauding Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans since January 2011, according to an indictment filed Tuesday in the Southern Division of the Eastern District of Michigan of U.S. District Court by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In 2014, then-Gov. Rick Snyder appointed Fakih to serve a four-year term on the Michigan Board of Pharmacy.

On Wednesday, federal agents conducted a raid at Fakih's Dearborn Heights Pharmacy, located on Ford Road near North Gulley.

An FBI official Thursday confirmed the raid but said the agency cannot comment on the matter because the investigation and criminal proceedings are ongoing.

According to the indictment, Fakih and his cohorts submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross through Dial Drugs. The claims were for prescriptions for drugs such as the anti-psychotic Clozapine and sedative Alprazolam, written for people who were dead, it said.

He and the others involved in the scheme were able to overcharge Medicare and Medicaid about $569,670, the indictment said. They also overcharged Blue Cross about $558,079.

Furthermore, the government accuses Fakih of scamming Medicare and Medicaid out of $3.6 million and swindled Blue Cross out of $1.4 million at his Dearborn Heights drug store.

Fakih's attorney, Jim Burdick, was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/05/09/feds-indict-wayne-co-pharmacist-insurance-fraud-scheme/1152476001/