Westland — A 68-year-old man from Westland died in a traffic crash Thursday after striking a semi-trailer, police said.

Westland police said the crash happened at 12:28 p.m. near the intersection of Ford Road and Christine.

Police said the 68-year-old man was the only person in a vehicle driving eastbound on Ford Road when he drove off the roadway on the south side.

The vehicle struck the semi that was preparing to turn onto Ford Road, police said.

The Westland resident was pronounced dead at a hospital. Occupants of the semi were not injured.

It is not clear what caused the vehicle to drive off the roadway, police said.

The Westland Police Traffic Bureau was conducting an investigation into the incident.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/05/09/man-dies-westland-crash-semi-ford-road/1158448001/