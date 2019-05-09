Lyon Township — A road construction worker who was installing a sign on Interstate 96 Wednesday night was struck by a suspected drunk driver, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

The worker told authorities he was on the right shoulder of the freeway near Milford Road at about 10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, according to officials.

He is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital. He told troopers he was standing on a truck's rear lift gate when the other car struck his vehicle, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody and consented to have his blood drawn for substance and alcohol testing, officials said. He is being lodged at the Novi Police Department on suspicion of driving under the influence.

