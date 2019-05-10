EB I-94 reopens at 8 Mile after crash
Detroit — Eastbound Interstate 94 has reopenedat 8 Mile due to a crash, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.
MDOT said all of the freeway's lanes have reopened.
The freeway closed at about 12:30 p.m. after a multi-vehicle crash.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
