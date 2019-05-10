Eastbound Interstate 94 was closed for about an hour due to a crash. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Detroit — Eastbound Interstate 94 has reopenedat 8 Mile due to a crash, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

MDOT said all of the freeway's lanes have reopened.

The freeway closed at about 12:30 p.m. after a multi-vehicle crash.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/05/10/eb-94-closed-8-mile-due-crash/1164872001/