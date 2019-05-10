Van Buren Township — A 17-year-old was charged Friday in connection with a crash that killed a 64-year-old man.

Micaiah Carlin Minor, who authorities say was driving without a license, is being charged with second-degree murder.

The crash occurred at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in Van Buren Township in the area of Belleville and Ecorse Road, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Van Buren Township police officers found John Robert McElreath in his vehicle, which had significant damage and was stopped in an open grass field. EMS transported him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Minor was found in a damaged vehicle and taken to the hospital for his injuries.

He was allegedly speeding southbound on Belleville Road when he ran through a red light, crossed over the double yellow line and into northbound traffic, striking McElreath's car, the prosecutor's office said.

He is expected to be arraigned after 11 a.m. Saturday. in 34th District Court in Romulus.

