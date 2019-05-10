Teen charged in fatal crash in Van Buren Township
Van Buren Township — A 17-year-old was charged Friday in connection with a crash that killed a 64-year-old man.
Micaiah Carlin Minor, who authorities say was driving without a license, is being charged with second-degree murder.
The crash occurred at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in Van Buren Township in the area of Belleville and Ecorse Road, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.
Van Buren Township police officers found John Robert McElreath in his vehicle, which had significant damage and was stopped in an open grass field. EMS transported him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Minor was found in a damaged vehicle and taken to the hospital for his injuries.
He was allegedly speeding southbound on Belleville Road when he ran through a red light, crossed over the double yellow line and into northbound traffic, striking McElreath's car, the prosecutor's office said.
He is expected to be arraigned after 11 a.m. Saturday. in 34th District Court in Romulus.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.