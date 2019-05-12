Eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 at Ecorse Road are closed due a fatal crash, according to state authorities.

Michigan State Police indicated on Twitter than at about 2:30 p.m., troopers found that a 45-year-old male from Southfield ran off the road near Telegraph and struck a tree on I-94 eastbound near Telegraph in Taylor.

MSP troopers and a citizen "were able to pull the driver from the vehicle," another tweet said. The car caught fire after he was removed, MSP said. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounce dead.

"It is possible there was a medical event prior to the crash," the tweet said.

Troopers are investigating.

Michigan Department of Transportation authorities said in a release at 2:47 p.m. Sunday that eastbound I-94 was closed due to crash.

